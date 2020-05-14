Epic Games Store is back with a free game, and you don’t want to miss out on this one. The divisive online game repository has made GTA 5 free on PC, starting today and until May 21. Yes, you can just download the game and keep it forever, no conditions attached. Of course, there will be in-game transactions, if you feel like splurging on items.

GTA 5 (stylized as GTA V) is the biggest game to be offered by as a freebie by the Epic Games Store EVER. However, the version you get on the Epic Games Store is called GTA V: Premium Edition. It includes the complete GTA V story, Grand Theft Auto Online, and all existing gameplay upgrades and content, alongside the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

The latest title in the critically-acclaimed Grand Theft Auto franchise was launched back in 2013, but it is still wildly popular and continues to earn serious cash for publisher Rockstar Games. In case you’re not familiar, GTA 5 is all about roaming around and rash driving on the streets, completing missions (read: commit crimes), and giving law enforcement officials a hard time. If that sounds like fun, head over to the Epic Games Store and get the game.

The sale ends on May 21 at 8:30 PM, so you might want to clear some space on your PC soon and get this game, which usually goes for $25. You can access the download page on Epic Games Store here.

Note: The Epic Games Store has been experiencing server issues for the past few hours, and is returning a 500 or 403 error for users. However, Epic Games has applied a fix in certain regions, which means if you’re lucky, you can now download GTA V: Premium Edition from the Epic Games Store.