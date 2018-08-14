Apple removes Group FaceTime calls from iOS 12, will deliver “later this fall”

Group FaceTime calls were supposed to be available with iOS 12. The feature would allow up to 32 people to place group FaceTime video calls. While only limited to four at the moment, WhatsApp has enabled group video and audio calls on its own application. Meanwhile, Apple seems to have changed its mind about group FaceTime capabilities. No, they’re not cancelled, just delayed.

Developers (and those interested) have started downloading and tinkering with the iOS 12 Beta 7. In its release notes, they noticed and entry regarding Group FaceTime (screenshot below). Apparently, Apple decided the feature will not be included in the original iOS 12 release. Instead, it will be pushed out in a future software update, “later this fall”. Whether that’ll be iOS 12.0.1 or iOS 12.1 is yet unknown. It could be weeks after iOS 12 is official, or even months. We hope this will not turn into a situation similar to AirPlay 2, when Apple delayed the feature for a long time.