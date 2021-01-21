We keep on getting some fantastic discounts on Smart TVs and monitors. Yesterday’s best offering came from VIZIO, but now we have the Samsung Q70T 82” Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV selling for $1,998. Now, you may think that we’re mistaken by putting this item on our selection because of its pricing, but the thing is that it’s getting a $1,000 discount. To make things even more compelling, you also get a B&H Photo Video $400 E-Gift Card with purchase.

Next in line is the 55-inch LG CXPUA Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV that’s getting a $400 discount, which leaves it at $1,397. This TV comes with support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR, and more, plus you get 120Hz refresh rates and ALLM for a great gaming experience.

Another 55-inch option comes from Samsung, as the Q80T Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV is now selling for $1,098 with $200 savings. It is also compatible with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats. Plus, you also get Motion Rate 240 technology and FreeSync variable refresh rates. You can also get savings on less expensive models, like the Sony X800H 43” Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV that’s now available for $448 with $150 savings.

Now, if we move over to Amazon, we can also find the all-new Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080- TV Fire edition for $240 after a $40 discount. Or grab yourself a new 43-inch Hisense H6570G 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with Alexa compatibility for $260 with $20 savings.

Now, you can complete your experience with a new soundbar system, as the Samsung HW-Q60T 360W Virtual 5.1-Channel Soundbar System is getting a $120 discount, leaving it at just $878. Or grab the SAMSUNG HW-T450 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio option for just $128 with $72 savings.

