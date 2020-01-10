Maybe you were planning on getting yourself a new smartphone; maybe you need one. It that’s your case, this is a great moment for you. Amazon has exciting discounts on many Google Pixel devices, or you can also go for a Sony Xperia.

The Google Pixel 4 is getting a significant discount. You can et it for just $571, which lets you save $229 in the 64GB storage option. If you want the Pixel 4 XL, you would have to pay $613.79, that’s $285.21 in savings.

Buy Google Pixel 4

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL

The Google Pixel 3a is also on sale for $354, that’s $45 in savings. The Google Pixel 3a XL is also available for $446.60. Both devices come unlocked with 64GB storage space.

Buy Google Pixel 3a

Buy Google Pixel 3a XL

You can also go for the Sony Xperia 10 that’s $90 off, which means you would only have to pay $259.90. This is an unlocked version that you can use in the network of your choice. The Xperia 10 Plus is also available, but this phone is available for $370, that’s $60 off its regular price.

Buy Sony Xperia 10

Buy Sony Xperia 10 Plus