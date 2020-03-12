Today’s deals come from B&H and Amazon. We start with the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro that’s $300 off at Amazon. You can get your new laptop with 8GB RAM and 512BG storage in Silver for just $1,699.

If you want a bigger MacBook Pro, the 16-inch variant that comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is also on sale. You would end up paying $2,299, with $300 instant savings.

Maybe, instead of a laptop, you’re looking for a new smartphone. You can currently save $250 on the Google Pixel 4 XL with 64GB storage. This device is factory unlocked, and it can be yours for just $650.

Another nice option is the LG G8 ThinQ. This device is selling for $550, with $300 in savings. It is also unlocked to be used on your favorite network, and you also get 128GB of storage.

Want t new Xbox One X? They are currently selling for $260 over at B&H, and the best part is that you save $200, and you get something else for free. Upon purchase, you also get a free download of Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves that is usually priced at $60.

Powerbeats3 wireless earphones in Asphalt Gray are also on sale. You can save $120 if you feel like you want a new pair. You end up paying $80 but get great audio and up to 12 hours of non-stop music with a single charge.

