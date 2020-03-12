Up next
Author
Tags

Today’s deals come from B&H and Amazon. We start with the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro that’s $300 off at Amazon. You can get your new laptop with 8GB RAM and 512BG storage in Silver for just $1,699.

Buy 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro

If you want a bigger MacBook Pro, the 16-inch variant that comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is also on sale. You would end up paying $2,299, with $300 instant savings.

Buy 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro

Maybe, instead of a laptop, you’re looking for a new smartphone. You can currently save $250 on the Google Pixel 4 XL with 64GB storage. This device is factory unlocked, and it can be yours for just $650.

Buy Google Pixel 4 XL

LG G8 ThinQ

Another nice option is the LG G8 ThinQ. This device is selling for $550, with $300 in savings. It is also unlocked to be used on your favorite network, and you also get 128GB of storage.

Buy LG G8 ThinQ

Want t new Xbox One X? They are currently selling for $260 over at B&H, and the best part is that you save $200, and you get something else for free. Upon purchase, you also get a free download of Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves that is usually priced at $60.

Buy Xbox One X

Powerbeats3 wireless earphones in Asphalt Gray are also on sale. You can save $120 if you feel like you want a new pair. You end up paying $80 but get great audio and up to 12 hours of non-stop music with a single charge.

Buy Powerbeats3

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus wants you to help develop new OxygenOS features with new Ideas campaign

The new Ideas campaign will let the OnePlus community help in development of new features for upcoming OnePlus smartphones
Nokia 5.2

Nokia 5.2 might actually debut as Nokia 5.3, specifications leaked

Nokia 5.3 will reportedly feature quad rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery, and might debut alongside Nokia 8.2 5G on March 19.

Samsung Galaxy A11 leaked render reveals triple rear cameras and hole-punch display

Galaxy A11’s triple rear camera setup is a major upgrade over the single camera on its predecessor, and the hole-punch design is also a notable improvement