We start today with a killer deal from Best Buy. You can currently get a new 2020 iPhone SE for as low as $120, but with a catch. You can get a new iPhone SE paying just $5 for 24 months with Sprint Monthly Installments. However, this has to be a new line or account, and remember that T-Mobile will completely absorb sprint, but you can’t say that this is not a great deal.

Next up, we have the Garmin vivomore 3S hybrid smartwatch, which is getting a $50 discount. You can get this watch with real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen for just under $200 in its Rose Gold with Navy Blue case and band or in its Silver with Granite Blue case and band color options.

You can also get a new Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $130 after a $19 discount. This is a wireless and rechargeable Magic Keyboard to use with your favorite Apple devices.

Get a pair of new Panasonic noise-canceling headphones for $109.63 after a $29.69 discount. You also get Alexa voice control and other assistants, but you can only get this price in the black color variant.

You can also get a new wireless charging dock for your Apple devices. The Belkin Boost Up wireless charging dock is currently $52 off, leaving it at just under $88.

