Grand Theft Auto 6 development is 'well underway', confirmed by Rockstar

Rockstar has been under direct spotlight for years, and it's undoubtedly one of the biggest game developers in the world. It created some of the best-known open-world games, and many have been questioning when the next game in the series would launch. Rockstar published a community update today, in which it stated that development for the “next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” and we should expect Grand Theft Auto 6 in the future.

While the news isn’t too significant, and we already expected the company to work on the next flagship game in the series, it comes as a direct confirmation, the first we’ve seen from the game publisher. Rockstar continued working on Grand Theft Auto 5 for years, and the game launched all the way back in 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Since then, the game has been ported to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Grand Theft Auto 5 broke all the records, and brought in more than $6 billion in revenue, and it also received the second best-selling video game of all time with over 155 million copies sold.

Rockstar’s statement in the community post:

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

While we have no official date set, we expect to see the new GTA 6 first on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. We also expect to see the game on PC and on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gaming consoles, although the latter two platforms are questionable as of right now. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently acquired Zynga games for $12.7 billion, and the company also announced remastered editions of its classic titles.

What do you think of the announcement, are you as excited as we are? Let us know in the comments!