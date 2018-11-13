Could a gradient Galaxy S10 be in the cards? The Galaxy S9 just got one

We’ve talked about the possibility of getting new colors with the Galaxy S10 next year. There was a subtle hint during Samsung’s Developer Conference keynote, one so subtle that it might not even be there. The One UI was shown off in different colors, colors that are matching the outer aspect of the phone. It is then when we suggested that new colors might arrive.

But today we’re looking at something even more interesting. Gradients are a big thing nowadays mostly thanks to Huawei and the P20/P20 Pro. Samsung might adopt gradient colors as well, if today’s launch is of any indication.

The device you see above and below is the Ice Blue Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Samsung launched them in China. This means that the Korean phone-maker is not only capable of delivering gradient phones, but it is also considering and actually doing it. This, by itself, is no confirmation of Samsung’s future Galaxy S10 plans, but it’s something to really consider when thinking about the next Samsung flagship.