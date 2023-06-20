The Apple Watch S8 is some of the best smartawtches on the market, offering excellent health and activity measuring tools, a beautiful and stylish design, and an ecosystem that’s still unmatched. The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest in the series, and it has a large, beautiful display, a digital crown, and all the latest features. It’s an excellent smartwatch, and it’s ideal for those wanting to level up their health and reach new fitness goals.

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $359 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Adorama

If you’ve been eyeing the latest Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch, you’re in luck. Amazon discounted the smartwatch by more than $70, and the 41mm GPS model can be yours for just $329. The 41mm Cellular model is also available with a similar deal, costing $429, down from $500.

Unfortunately, the same deal doesn’t apply to the larger, 45mm GPS-only Apple Watch, but 45mm Cellular model has the same deal, saving you $70, and bringing the cost down from $800 to $729.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a 1.9-inch (45mm), 1.7-inch (41mm) Retina LTPO OLED display with up to 1000 nits of brightness, making it easily usable even in direct sunlight. The watch is powered by the Apple Watch S8 chip, and it has 32GB of storage to store your favorite apps, watch faces, and even music. It’ll support the latest watchOS 10 software update and can easily last a full day under heavy use, or two to three days under normal conditions. It’s ideal for anyone looking to get into the smartwatch world, especially those with an iPhone.

If you’re after GPS and Cellular connectivity for the lowest price possible, we’d recommend you check out the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). The 44mm variant is available for $329, and it’s powered by the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 8. While it lacks a few key features, it’s still an excellent fitness tracker and a great smartwatch. Here’s how the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) compares against the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen).