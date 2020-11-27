Motorola introduced a clamshell foldable smartphone with nostalgic design and called it the RAZR. The company introduced its successor, the Razr 5G this year for around $1400. While the design mostly remains the same, it is a much more refined smartphone. The Motorola RAZR’s boxy design has been translated to curved glass at the rear, and aircraft-grade aluminum. Now, it is selling for $400 less! You can purchase the Motorola Razr 5G for $1000.

The RAZR 5G features a unique design that actually makes it feel like a clamshell instead of a regular phone with a hinge. It features a 6.2-inch plastic OLED (2,142×876 pixels) with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The crease is something you wouldn’t notice unless you happen to run your hand over it. There is a 2.7-inch secondary display. This not only saves you the effort to flip open the smartphone but also saves battery. The ease of checking notifications while sitting in a cafe with friends that you get here is priceless.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes equipped with 256GB of internal storage with 8GB RAM. In my two-day usage, I didn’t come across any lags. The UI is smooth as ever, and works very well. In the optics department, the Motorola RAZR 5G sports a single rear camera of 48MP with f/1.7 aperture. Camera features include OIS, laser autofocus, and Quad Pixel technology for better low-light sensitivity. It can be used to click selfies as well.

The clamshell foldable packs a 2,800mAh battery with support for 18W TurboPower fast charging. I can safely say that it lasted an entire day for me on normal usage.