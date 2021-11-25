Grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at an all-time low price of $180

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. The same is evident in its sales as well — Counterpoint Research recently came out with a report that stated that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is narrowing the gap with Apple Watch. And now, you can grab one for yourself at its lowest price ever.

Currently, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models are listed as low as $180 on both Amazon and Walmart. This is the lowest price the smartwatch from Samsung has ever been. Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 at a starting price of $250. Both Amazon and Walmart are now offering almost a 28% discount on the smartwatch. You can check out the deals using the links given below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers the latest features from Samsung, and comes with new sensors, activity, and health tracking features. It’s also the first smartwatch that runs the latest Wear OS system.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is one of the best Android-compatible smartwatches. It runs on the latest Wear OS from Google, and what we can say from early reviews, it's a lot better than what it used to be before. Samsung and Google have optimized the Wear OS a lot and the UI and animations feel quite smooth now. Apart from Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 also features an ECG monitor, fall detection, sleep tracking, and fitness tracking. Other than that, the smartwatch also features a 3-in-1 biometric sensor that enables you to scan skeletal muscle, fat mass, BMI, body water levels, and basal metabolic rates just from your wrist.

At $180, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a must-grab if you're looking for a smartwatch in this range. And if you're looking for good deals this time around the year, check out our curated list of all the best Black Friday deals this season.