You may have an Apple phone or tablet, but that doesn’t mean you have to use Apple earbuds to listen to your music or podcasts. Here is a roundup of some earbuds that are on sale at prices that cost way less than Apple AirPods.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones

Listen to your tunes in the pool thanks to IP67 waterproofing in these earbuds, which block out external sounds thanks to the proprietary, noise-isolating silicone structure. Available in three colors.

Buy now: $79.99, 68% off the normal $249

Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

These earphones are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your ear so you can run or go about your business without fear of losing them. They will hold a charge for up to six hours, and feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology for better sound,

Buy now: $99.99, 22% off the normal $129

Airplus Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Charging Case

These earphones are designed to block out ambient noise and allow you to focus on your music. And with the Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the sound will be crystal clear. They are also water resistant for use in poor weather conditions.

Buy now: $59.99, 14% off the normal $69

EarFun Free True WIreless Earbuds (Black)

Built-in 6mm graphene drivers give these earphones a deep bass and premium sound, while the microphone with noise cancellation technology assures -clear hands-free call in noisy conditions. These earbuds were honored at the 2020 CES Innovation Awards.

Buy now: $39.99, 50% off the normal $79

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded)

These are a perfect choices for those who use their earbuds all day or forget to charge them each night. They can hold a charge for up to 35 hours, while delivering quality sound thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

Buy now: $59.97, 40% off the normal $99

TREBLAB X3 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks

There’s a lot to love about these earbuds, starting with their ability to hold a charge for 45 hours. The earhooks make them ideal for running or working out, eliminating the worry they will fall out of your ears. And they are sweatproof, meaning you can focus on your workout and not your earbuds.

Buy now: $63.99, 35% off the normal $99

VerveBuds 100 True Wireless Earbuds

Filter out the background noise with the noise reduction technology built into these earbuds, which offer natural sound with a powerful bass. They are both waterproof and sweatproof, making them great for working out or wearing during inclement weather.

Buy now: $41.95, 16% off the normal $49

LUNE Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

These are a perfect pair of earbuds for outdoor activity since they are both dustproof and waterproof, Equipped with noise reduction technology, you can lose yourself in your music no matter what’s going on around you, or switch to transparent mode to allow ambient sound to enter.

Buy now: $89.95, 10% off the normal $99

EarFun Free Pro Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

Get advanced Bluetooth 5.2 technology with these earbuds, which feature active noise cancellation, touch control and a battery life that will hold a charge for up to 32 hours. A voice assistant allows you to connect through the earbuds to Siri and Google Assistant.

Buy now: $49.99 with code EARFUN10, normally $79

Xpods Pro True Wireless Earbuds and Charging Case

Upgrade your listening experience with rich acoustics and noise isolation, giving you the sound you always hoped you would get. Precision-tuned drivers and Bluetooth technology make these earbuds stable and reliable, giving you the best sound for both your music and phone calls.

Buy now: $49.99, 28% off the normal $69

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones

Forget about earbuds; go biig with these earphones from Beats. They give you Class 1 Bluetooth, audio sharing capabilities, a battery that lasts for up to 22 hours and more. They are designed for comfort and long wear.

Buy now: $159.99, 46% off the normal $299

Prices subject to change