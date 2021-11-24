Grab AirPods Pro for less than the price of AirPods 3 right now

Apple AirPods is one of the best earphones you can get for the iOS, macOS, and iPadOS ecosystem. The quick connection, sync between all Apple devices, and the seamlessness make it the overall best purchase for someone who's in the Apple ecosystem. Now that just a day is left for Black Friday 2021, deals for Apple AirPods are here.

AirPods Pro

What's interesting about this year's AirPods deals on Amazon is that AirPods Pro is selling at a price less than what AirPods 3 generation launched for! Currently, if you're quick enough, you can grab AirPods Pro for $159 on Amazon. For reference, AirPods 3rd gen was introduced for a starting price of $179.

The AirPods Pro features active noise cancelation and transparency mode. So, you can choose when to hear what goes around you and cut off the noise at other times. They are also water and sweat-resistant, so they won’t get messed up if you take them to the gym. In addition, Apple also bundles three sizes of silicone ear tips with the AirPods Pro so you can get a customizable fit for your ear. They also feature up to 24 hours of music playback with its new MagSafe charging case. Amazon's AirPods Pro deal is one of the best you can get right now!

AirPods 3

Amazon is not only discounting AirPods Pro but the newly launched AirPods 3rd gen also. Currently, you can pick up a pair of AirPods 3 for just $155! The newly launched AirPods 3 are already available for a discounted price on Amazon making it one of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.

AirPods 3 bring the AirPods Pro-like design to the regular AirPods. The newly launched earphones from Apple feature an all-new design. AirPods 3 also bring support for Spatial Audio to the standard AirPods, so you don't need to get the 'Pro' model for 3-directional audio. AirPods 3 also feature quick charging. Apple says that with only 5 minutes of charging, you can get nearly an hour of playback time. And yes, it even supports MagSafe wireless charging.

AirPods 2

And yes, AirPods 2 are also available at a discounted price on Amazon. Currently, you can grab a pair of AirPods 2nd generation at $20 less than the regular selling price, at just $109! While these are not the latest generation AirPods, they're quite good for the $109 price. The seamless pairing, sync across all devices, in-ear detection, good battery life, and much more make the AirPods 2 worth more than $109.