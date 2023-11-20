We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with more great deals from Govee, as its lighting solutions are excellent for almost anything. Today’s best savings come with the Outdoor Spot Lights, which is perfect for Christmas decoration and any garden landscape you have, as it will let you change the mood of any occasion. This deal will get you two exterior pathway lights for $50, meaning you can save $40 on your purchase.

Govee Outdoor Spot Lights $50 $90 Save $40 Govee Outdoor Spot Lights are a great choice to light your home because they arrive with an IP65 rating, and they work with Alexa, so you can change your scenery with a simple voice command. $50 at Amazon

Govee Outdoor Spot Lights are a great choice to light your home because they arrive with an IP65 rating, and they work with Alexa, so you can change your scenery with a simple voice command. Plus, they won’t consume that much energy, so you won’t see a big hit in your next electrical bill.

Another excellent deal comes with the Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 with Dual Cameras, which now sells for $80 thanks to a 43 percent discount. This will be perfect for those with a 55-65-inch smart TV, as it comes with almost 12ft of RGBI Wi-Fi LED strip lights that will adapt to ultra-thin TVs, and it comes with Music Sync, meaning that colors will change with whatever your watching, and will also light to the rhythm of your favorite beats.

And since the Christmas season is almost here, you must also consider picking up Govee’s Christmas Lights, which will get you 66 feet with 200 LED string lights. These are also IP65-rated, so you can even put them up on any tree or plant you have outside for the perfect Christmas decoration. They will also sync with your music, and they will work with Alexa to make your life easier.

Other cool deals will get you 30 percent savings on the Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights, now selling for $140. Govee Curtain Lights are receiving a 31 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $90, and one of my personal favorites, the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights, now sell for $58 thanks to a 42 percent discount. These will look great anywhere you place them, but they will look absolutely stunning if you own a pergola.