GoPro has launched a new line of lifestyle gear that is available worldwide beginning today, exclusively on GoPro.com. The gear is made of GoPro’s signature design. It includes line of bags, backpacks and cases starting at $19.99, clothing starting at $24.99 and other goods, like floating sunglasses and water bottles, starting at $29.99.

The new GoPro bag line includes:

Daytripper ($99.99) – Designed for daily adventures, the ergo-friendly Daytripper provides hydration compatibility and padded storage for a laptop, essentials and gear.

Stash ($69.99) – Stash is a flexible, fast-loading rolltop bag. The lightweight construction is designed for easy storage layering and reach-in accessibility.

Mission ($99.99) – Mission is a 2-in-1 backpack duffel built tough and sized up to handle the demands of extended trips and larger loads.

Storm DRY ($99.99) – Amphibious by design, Storm DRY is a tough, yet streamlined, waterproof backpack. It's welded, watertight and lightweight while being tough as nails.

Sling ($49.99) – Sling is a sleek, minimalist crossbody bag you can also wear as a waist pack. Perfect for daily adventures from trail runs to supermarket runs.

Casey ($49.99) – Casey is a protective, customizable, compression-molded case for your GoPro and accessories. Features padded construction with soft tricot lining.

($49.99) – Casey is a protective, customizable, compression-molded case for your GoPro and accessories. Features padded construction with soft tricot lining. Casey LITE ($19.99) – Casey LITE is a lightweight, travel-friendly case for your GoPro and accessories. Features customizable padded construction.

Further, GoPro PLUS subscribers get an exclusive 30% discount off the new lifestyle gear line. For reference, the PLUS subscription costs $4.99/month or $49.99 annually. It provides benefits such as unlimited cloud storage, damaged camera replacement and up to 50% off on all GoPro mounts and accessories.

Separately, GoPro is hosting its first-ever virtual charitable event this weekend called #GoProLiveIt. Between Friday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 2, people can participate in one or more of eight social-distancing-friendly activity categories with free events led virtually by GoPro athletes, advocates and ambassadors. Participants also have the chance to win one of the new GoPro lifestyle gear items for posting a standout image to social media using #GoProLiveIt and tagging @GoPro. You can learn more about it here.

For every social post tagged with #GoProLiveIt between July 31 and Aug. 2, GoPro will donate $1 to be shared across three charities —Girl Trek, Sea Trees and Challenged Athletes Foundation.