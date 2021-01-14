GoPro has announced a slew of new features for its cameras. The company announced that its GoPro Labs special firmware program has released an update. It unlocks new and experimental features for advanced users. The program supports HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and the GoPro MAX. New capabilities include:

Camera Motion Triggers: Leverage the camera’s accelerometer and/or gyroscope to start/stop capture only when the camera is in motion, preserving storage and battery.

USB Power Triggers: Equips GoPro to start/stop capture when USB power is detected, enabling USB-triggered functions like serving as a dash cam.

Motion Detection Enhancements: Motion detection is now supported in all video modes, including 360° motion detection on MAX, with improvements to the sensitivity range.

Simplified Live Streaming QR Code: Program your GoPro got start live streaming within seconds of being connected to a designated Wi-Fi network.

Single-Setting/One-Button Mode: A one-button mode where the operator can only start/stop capture, making it impossible to accidentally change camera modes. Perfect for simplified use and new users.

New Exposure Modes: Set timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings.

New QR Code Controls: QR code controls supported in 5K and HindSight capture for HERO9 Black

GoPro Labs firmware is available to download for HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black, and GoPro MAX at GoPro.com/Labs. It includes the current public firmware capabilities appropriate for each model, plus the experimental features listed above. These new features are an addition to previously released functionality including QR-code-controlled options like motion detection, wake-up timers, saving favorite settings, camera personalization and more. Some of these also became official features in HERO9 Black, which launched in fall 2020.

The company is all set to appear on virtual stage at CES 2021. The GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman will join Engadget for a live interview on its virtual CES stage today, January 13 at 12 PM.