GoPro seems to be preparing for the launch of its ninth generation Hero camera. The GoPro Hero9 Black images have leaked online, and they reveal a welcome change for vloggers. The action cam seems to be getting a new color display on the front. To recall, GoPro has only used LC displays so far to display the frame rates, resolution, and other details of the selected recording mode.

The latest development comes from WinFuture. As per the report, GoPro Hero9 Black will also get an improved front display. The action cam could also come with support for 5K video recording. As for the small colored screen beside the sensor, it could display the live image from the camera in order to work better with recordings in the vlog style.

Apart from the display, there are very few external changes. Further, there is no information on the technical details of the upcoming action camera. However, the GoPro Hero9 Black will come with fold-out mounting arms on the lower edge, with which it can be attached directly to a mount without an additional housing. There is no leak related to pricing and availability yet.