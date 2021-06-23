GoPro has announced the release of ‘Open GoPro’—an open API initiative that makes it easy for developers and enthusiasts alike to merge HERO9 Black into their own development solutions. With the new ‘Open GoPro’ software, anyone can unlock HERO9 Black features and create new, innovative connections. Some companies have already begun merging HERO9 Black features like camera control and status into their own products. You can now use your Amazfit smartwatch to control your GoPro!

With Open GoPro, developers have API access to the following HERO9 Black features:

Wireless Connectivity

Camera Command and Control

Camera Status

Camera Preview

SD Card Media Review and Transfer

Demos and sample codes are available on GoPro.com/OpenGoPro. No application or approval process is necessary.

Companies already incorporating Open GoPro include:

Amazfit smartwatches: wireless ly control your GoPro using the Amazfit watch touch display.

Centurion Boats : wirelessly control your GoPro via the boat’s helm control screen.

Orqa FPV Goggles: wirelessly control a GoPro mounted on an FPV drone using the Orqa FPV.Connect app and see camera status directly in the goggles.

Pixellot sport broadcasting: wirelessly control GoPro cameras and manage the transfer of content via Pixellot’s mobile platform.

Sena Bluetooth devices: take voice-control of your GoPro using the built-in mics on the Sena Communications 50S and 50R headsets, ideal for motorcycle and other high-wind applications.

Open GoPro is live for HERO9 Black starting today with the release of the camera firmware update v1.6, available via GoPro’s Quik app as well as on GoPro.com. The firmware includes the following additional updates:

Improved camera power on/power off-speed and consistency

Improved Quik app connectivity

Improved touch screen sensitivity in menus and settings

Improved reliability when using ‘ The Remote ’ to control your camera