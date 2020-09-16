GoPro has announced its new flagship action camera, the GoPro Hero9 Black. It adds a host of new features. The resolution has improved as well. Plus, there’s a bigger battery, a larger display, and a heftier price tag.

The new GoPro Hero9 Black features a 20MP camera instead of the 12MP found on Hero8 Black. It can shoot 5K videos for the first time. Although, it is limited to 30fps. To recall, the predecessor can shoot 60fps for 4K video. Moreover, it fixes one of the major issues of battery life. The new device packs a 1,720mAh battery, which is 40% larger than the one found on Hero8 Black.

The Hero9 Black gets a removable front lens, which was absent on the predecessor. The company will be selling a new “Max Lens” mod for $99 this October. It adds a wider frame and horizontal leveling no matter the orientation of the camera. It includes a 2.27-inch touchscreen as compared to the 1.95-inch display on the old model. This time around, there’s a display on the front, which offers a full color panel for previewing shots.

It brings Hypersmooth 3.0 for more stabilization. There 8x Slo-Mo and 1080p live-streaming options as well. You can now schedule capture too. The new action camera can shoot Superphoto +HDR. As for connectivity, it features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The GoPro Hero9 Black costs $449.99. It can be purchased for $349.98 through GoPro’s website if you also buy a one-year GoPro Plus subscription, which costs $50 for a year.