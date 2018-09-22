GoPro HERO7 line-up official with three new cameras

Remember the GoPro HERO7 that leaked at the beginning of September? Well, it is now officially official, and it comes in three flavors: GoPro HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, and HERO7 White. The entire HERO7 lineup is available for pre-order at GoPro.com. International in-store availability happens on September 27, while in the U.S. on September 30. They go for $199 (White), $299 (Silver), and $399 (Black).

The top of the line GoPro HERO7 Black introduces a new feature called HyperSmooth. The company says this “sets a new bar for video stabilization”, calling it “the best in-camera video stabilization ever featured in a camera”. This feature also works underwater and in high-shock and wind situations and aims to offer a gimbal-like experience without the extra cost.

Additionally, a new form of video is also available on the HERO7 Black, called TimeWarp. According to the company, it “applies a high-speed, ‘magic-carpet-ride’ effect to your videos. Imagine a scenic drive, ocean dive or walk through the city compressed into a super-stabilized, sped-up version of itself, with the entire experience playing out in seconds. TimeWarp Video transforms longer experiences into short, flowing videos that are compelling to watch and easy to share.”

You can spot the differences between the three models in the graphic below. You can also hit this link for the Black, and this link for the White and Silver. Oh, by the way, the Black is the only one with an LCD display.