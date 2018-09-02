Accessories

This is the GoPro Hero 7, leaked ahead of unveiling

Contents
GoPro Hero 7

The images above, and below, depict slides detailing the yet unannounced GoPro Hero 7. Austin Mittelstadt posted (and then pulled) them to Imgur. It very much resembles the previous generation Hero 6. Despite that, the GoPro Hero 7 is expected to bring improved, “gimbal-like” image stabilization.

The GoPro Hero 7 will allegedly bring a Silver and a White version to the table, in addition to Black. The Hero 5 and 6 before were “black”. There’s no telling what the difference between the different Hero 7 models will be. One thing we can spot is the lack of an LCD on the lighter shades. That, in addition to a different build, if you look closely at the body and lens.

The GoPro Hero 7 is expected to be unveiled at an event happening this month. Industry watchers also consider the Hero 7 to be a very important device for the company moving forward, as it now has a couple of rough years in its recent past.

GoPro Hero 7

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Other OS, Wearables
Tags
GoPro, Hero 7, Leaks, News, Rumors
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.