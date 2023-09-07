Key Takeaways The GoPro Hero 12 Black is the latest action camera in the lineup, offering improved battery life, enhanced features, and a higher-quality lens for capturing your best moments.

The camera has a compact form factor, a 1/1.9-inch sensor with a 156-degree field of view, and is powered by the GP2 processor.

It supports various shooting modes, including up to 5.3K resolution at different frame rates, and comes with features like horizon lock, improved audio quality, and voice commands in multiple languages. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 is also available for increased field of view and HDR capabilities.

GoPro announced its latest action camera in the Hero lineup, the GoPro Hero 12 Black. The new camera packs a ton of small improvements, and most notably, it has a much-improved battery life, a plethora of refined and new features, and improved recording quality to help you take even better shots while doing the activities that you love.

Pricing & Availability

The new GoPro Hero 12 Black retails for $399.99 in the US. The Hero 12 Black with additional accessories will also be available for $449.99. It’s already available to pre-order on GoPro’s website. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 will be available for $99.99 from September 13. In case you want both, the GoPro Hero 12 Black and the Lens Mod, GoPro will sell you the bundle for $479.98, saving you $20.

GoPro Hero 12 Black The GoPro 12 is the latest action camera from the company. It has an improved battery life, new and more enhanced features, and a higher-quality lens to let you shoot your best moments. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at GoPro

GoPro HERO 12 Black: Specifications & Features

The new camera weighs 154 grams. It has the same compact form factor as its predecessor, and it features a 1/1.9-inch sensor with a 156-degree field of view (FoV) in 8:7 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the GP2 processor, and it has a removable 1720 enduro battery. Shooting at 5.3K@30fps will give you a 1.5hrs runtime, while 1080p@30fps will provide you with “over 2.5 hours.”

The Hero 12 Black is water-protected for up to 10 m (33 ft) without protective housing, or 60 m (196 ft) with protective gear. Additionally, the camera supports Bluetooth, meaning that users can record audio via earbuds and headphones, making the recording experience more advanced and seamless for creators.

The camera can shoot up to 5.3K (8:7) 30FPS or 5.3K (16:9) 60FPS. It can also do 4K at 120FPS, or 2.7K at up to 240FPS. The new camera features a plethora of features, including horizon lock, seamless transfer of footage using the GoPro application, time-lapse, improved audio quality, a larger battery, and support for Bluetooth. GoPro also made it easier than ever to (time code) sync up multiple devices seamlessly by scanning a QR code, and the audio has also received several refinements and improvements over its predecessor.

Close

The GoPro HERO 12 Black also supports voice commands that let you start shooting and take pictures hands-free. The voice control feature supports 14 commands in 11 languages with six accents.

GoPro also revealed the Max Lens Mod 2.0 can attach to the camera lens and increase the FoV from 156 degrees to an impressive 177 degrees in 4K@60fps. The lens also supports HDR recordings and photos and can capture 27MP photos.

If you're interested in all the new features in-action, you might want to check out the video below.