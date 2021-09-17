GoPro announced the latest flagship action camera with a 23.6MP sensor, which offers better low-light performance, an upgraded and faster chipset, and much-improved video stabilization features to make videos smoother.

The new GoPro Hero 10 Black offers up to 5.3K video recording at 60fps, and it has the company’s latest HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization feature. The new action camera can also record videos at 4K at 120fps, and 2.7K at 240fps. Power-wise, it has the company’s last GP2 chip that provides 2-times faster video frame rates and it has an improved video algorithm. With more power comes more 3D noise reduction and local tone mapping to improve the quality of the recordings.

The device still packs the usual design that we all come to expect from GoPros and the one we’re so familiar with. The same design doesn’t mean there aren’t any changes, it’s lighter than the Hero 9 at 153 grams, and it has brand new LCD displays which are no higher-frame and can provide smoother video previews.

The Hero 10 Black also supports live streaming in FHD resolution with HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, and it has HindSight, LiveBurts, Scheduled Capture, and Duration Capture modes to spice up your live-action recordings. GoPro also included an additional mode that lets you use the camera as a webcam, which is great to see given the current situation globally.

The new GoPro Hero 10 Black will be available for $400 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription and accessory bundle, or $500 / €580 (without a subscription) and it is already on the company’s website. The device is also available at partner retailers. The accessory bundle includes an extension grip with a tripod, a magnetic clip mount, a spare battery, and a 32GB SD card.

