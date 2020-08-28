GoPro has unveiled a live streaming service for its GoPro Plus subscribers. Moreover, the company has also announced that Windows users are getting the webcam update that was recently unveiled for Mac users. Hypersmooth 2.0 on the Hero 8 Black is also getting updated.

As for the live streaming service, it will be supported by three of the company cameras including GoPro Hero 8 Black, Hero 7 Black, and Max. GoPro is yet to details how the streaming service would work. The company has only said that it will be of “high-quality” and that it would be “simplified.”

The livestreams can be shared by sharing a link directly with friends and follower. Notably, you will need to be a GoPro Plus subscriber to take advantage of the development. The service costs $5 per month and includes benefits like unlimited storage of your GoPro videos at native resolution and discounts on accessories.

