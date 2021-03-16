GoPro has launched a total refresh of their mobile app. The new app is named ‘GoPro Quik’. It introduces several new features including a ‘Mural’ feed that will act as your own private feed within the app. Further, you can share images that already exist in your phone’s camera roll, text threads or wherever your favorite images may be. Quik will automatically group together the images or videos you share at once. They will be grouped together as an event, and it will create a compilation highlight video beat-synced to music. You can easily adjust it your liking afterwards.

“Quik makes it simple and fun to finally make sense of the vast number of photos and videos we all have on our phones,” said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. “You don’t even have to open the Quik app to organize your images, simply share your favorite shots directly to Quik from your camera roll, text threads or wherever your best shots may be. We named it Quik because that’s what it is!”

With GoPro Quik you can import photos and videos from any phone or camera, including GoPros and DSLRs. Further, every photo and video you post to your Quik mural feed will be backed up at its original quality. It allows you to create music-synced videos by simply selecting the photos and videos you want to include along with a song from the included library or your own. The app also includes the regular stuff from GoPro original music to editing tools to adjust exposure, contrast, color, vibrancy and more.

Quik is free to download and use on a trial basis. To unlock the app’s full capabilities, you’ll have to subscribe it for $1.99/month or $9.99/year. The subscription would include unlimited cloud backup of your imported photos and videos at their original quality when the backup feature is released later this year.