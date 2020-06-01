GoPro has launched Zeus Mini, a magnetic multipurpose waterproof light. It is now availavle in GoPro.com for $69.99. The rechargeable Zeus Mini features a robust magnetic swiveling clip and is compatible with GoPro’s full line of camera mounts.

The Zeus Mini basically combines the illumination power of GoPro’s Light Mod with the versatility of its Magnetic Swivel Clip. It is said to deliver a convenient and capable, compact, hands-free LED lighting solution.

It is waterproof to 33ft (10m). Further, it features four levels of brightness reaching up to 200 lumens with an included diffuser that delivers a cool 5000K color temperature tuned for GoPro cameras when using Zeus Mini for filming. The built-in battery is claimed to last for up to 6 hours.