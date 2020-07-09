GoPro has announced that its flagship HERO8 Black camera now functions as a 1080p high-definition, wide-angle webcam. Users can update their HERO8 Black with a beta release of the new firmware and install the new GoPro Webcam desktop utility to use their camera as a webcam now. The GoPro Webcam desktop utility is currently available for Mac OS users with support for Windows is in development.

To use your HERO8 Black camera as a webcam visit gopro.com and follow these simple steps:

Install the beta camera firmware onto your HERO8 Black.

Install the new GoPro Webcam desktop utility onto your computer.

Plug your HERO8 Black into your computer with any USB-C cable (the one that came with your GoPro, for example).

Once logged into a compatible video conference application, simply choose GoPro from the list of available camera sources and you’re good to go!

The software makes the action camera compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Discord and Bluejeans. You can also use it with Skype, Facebook Rooms, Messenger and Slack, provided you access those through Chrome.