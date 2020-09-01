We’ve seen and heard a lot about Google’s upcoming Android TV dongle codenamed Sabrina via leaks and firmware digging in the past few months. Now, Home Depot appears to have briefly listed the streaming device (via 9toGoogle), revealing an asking price of just $49.99 for its Rock Candy color option.

The listing has since been pulled, but it can still be accessed via this cached version. Additionally, it has also been discovered that the Sabrina Android TV dongle will come in two more colors – Como Blue and Summer Melon. However, information about a launch date is still a mystery as the device was originally rumored to launch alongside the Google Pixel 4a, but that never happened.

Google is testing a dedicated Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for its upcoming Android TV dongle that automatically enables a low-latency mode when it is connected to a compatible smart TV with a native low-latency mode of its own, providing a lag-free gaming experience. A leaked video has shown that the Sabrina Android TV dongle will have a pebble-like design and will plug-in via its USB Type-C connector.