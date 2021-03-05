Google is tipped to be working on the next iteration of its Pixel Buds, which have been in the market for almost a year now. A new leak has revealed the launch date of the next Pixel Buds. Moreover, Google is rumored to be working on a phone, which is said to launch on June 11. If we are to speculate, the upcoming phone could be the Pixel 5a.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, Google is gearing up to launch its new Pixel Buds in mid-April. Not much has leaked about the upcoming audio product. Separately, in his tweet, Prosser also mentioned a launch date for a Google phone. He says that Google could announce a phone on June 11. However, the name of the smartphone is still unknown. That said, the Pixel 5a has appeared in leaks in recent times. Hence, we could be looking at the Pixel 5a launch date.

Google stuff:



New Pixel Buds coming mid-April.



New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔



🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/vjOzT4M7nx — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 5, 2021

As per a previous leak, Google is preparing to launch the successor to its beloved Pixel 4a. If the leaked images are to be believed, the Google Pixel 5a looks identical to the Pixel 4a 5G. There are slim bezels on the op and slides, a noticeable chin, and a selfie camera hole-punch in the top-left corner. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. However, it is unclear if we’ll also get a high refresh rate.

Coming to the back, there is a squircle camera island that houses two cameras with an LED flash. This is an upgrade from the single rear shooter found on the current Pixel 4a. We don’t know the details about the imaging hardware, but the second camera is likely an ultra-wide-angle camera. Further, the configuration is said to be the same as the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. We can expect a 12MP primary camera accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens.

From the leaked image, you can also notice a unibody rear panel is again made out of plastic, with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor. You’ll also get a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as stereo speakers. The upcoming smartphone is slated to be 2.3mm taller, 0.8mm narrower, and 0.6mm thicker than the Pixel 4a 5G.