LG has announced a planned partnership with Google. It plans to bring Stadia to the latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year. LG will be the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS after the cloud gaming platform comes to Google TV. The company will include support for 4k and 5.1 surround sound for Stadia Pro users.

Coming in the second half of 2021

According to LG, Stadia on its TVs will allow customers to instantly play hit Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. You will be able to play these titles with just a Stadia controller and no additional hardware or game downloads required.

LG plans to have the new service launched within the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs. It will be available as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available. Google’s cloud gaming platform offers more than 130 games with more being added regularly. You can purchase games individually or gamers can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro. The Pro service includes exclusive discounts and up to 4K resolution. You’ll be able to experience the games with immersive 5.1 channel surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS.

“Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment to customers that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by LG TV owners,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we’re making an early commitment to the platform.”

At CES 2021, LG announced a plethora of TVs including OLEDs, concepts as well as LG QNED Mini LED TVs.