Over a year ago, Google launched an app called Bolo in India that taught basic reading skills to primary grade students. The search giant is now expanding the app’s availability to 180 countries across the globe and has given it a new name – Read Along.

Google’s education app has a virtual assistant named Diya that employs in-house text-to-speech and speech recognition technology to detect if a student is struggling or successfully reading the passage. Based on how kids perform at the reading task, the assistant gives feedback and also teaches them how to pronounce.

ReadAlong.gif

Read Along features a diverse collection of short stories and also has mini-games to keep kids interested in the learning process, aside from rewarding them with stars and badges based on their performance. The app is devoid of ads or in-app purchases, and except for downloading additional chapters, it won’t require an internet connection.

Source: Google Blog

