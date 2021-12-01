Google’s Pixelbook Go, gaming monitors and more are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Google Pixel Book Go receiving a 15 percent discount. This means that you can get your new Chromebook for just $849 and score $150 savings. This variant of the Google Pixelbook Go comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 128GB storage that will also deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. If you want a more affordable option, you can also opt for the variant that comes with an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage that sells for $599 after a $50 discount.

If you are looking for other alternatives, you will find the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage for $469 after receiving a $101 discount. Or go for the Intel Core i3 model that packs 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6 support that sells for $725 after a $75 discount.

And if you’re looking for new products to improve your workstation, you can get a new BELLEZE Modern Home Office Computer Laptop Writing Desk or Study Table Workstation for just $40 after a 43 percent discount that will get you $30 savings upon purchase. Well, if you go for the Stone Gray color variant. There are other models available, and savings will vary depending on the color variant you go for.

Whatever the case, you can use your savings to purchase a new Acer Nitro VG271 Full HD IPS Monitor that is receiving a 33 percent discount on its 27-inch model, meaning that you can purchase one for just $200. This monitor comes with AMD Radeon FREESYNC Technology, 144Hz refresh rates, two HDMI 2.0 Ports, and 1 Display Port.