Google's Pixel Notepad may not be as affordable as we thought

Google’s latest rumors have gotten quite interesting. We are getting closer to the company’s annual I/O conference, so leakers have started to get more information about the upcoming devices. The latest rumors suggest we may get a new Google Pixel 6a and even the new Pixel Watch in May. Still, there’s a new rumor that involves Google’s upcoming Pixel Notepad, which reveals a possible price tag for the company’s first foldable phone.

We are once again receiving rumors concerning the upcoming Google Pixel Notepad. The latest information comes from the guys over at 9to5Google, where their sources suggest that Google’s first foldable phone will arrive with a $1,400 price tag. This information goes along the lines of previous rumors claiming that Google’s first foldable phone would be more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which currently sells for $1,800.

Assuming this information is correct, the new Pixel Notepad would be $400 more affordable than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It would also be able to maintain a $500 price difference with Google’s higher-end Pixel 6 Pro, which starts at $899. However, this difference is also $100 greater than the gap we find between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Unfortunately, we still haven’t received information about when the new Google Pixel Notepad may launch. Still, previous rumors suggest that this device will be available worldwide before 2020 comes to an end. Furthermore, leaks have also revealed that Google’s new foldable device will resemble the design found in the OPPO Find N. In other words, we may get a shorter and wider device instead of the tall and narrow design found in Samsung’s Fold series.

The Google Pixel Notepad is also rumored to feature Google’s Tensor chip, but sadly, it won’t pack a killer camera like the one that comes with the Pixel 6 Pro. Instead, leaks suggest that the Pixel Notepad will feature a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary shooter, which is the same one we find in the Pixel 3, all the way until the Pixel 5a. The other sensors are rumored to be an ultra-wide 12-megapixel IMX386 in the back and a couple of 8-megapixel IMX355 in front.

Via: 9to5Google