Google’s first foldable smartphone is receiving some rather interesting savings to wrap up 2023, as you can now get your new Google Pixel Fold for just $1,449 thanks to a 19 percent discount.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a $350 instant discount on the Google Pixel Fold, as it now sells for just $1,449. This powerful and versatile smartphone launched with a $1,799 price tag, which makes it quite attractive for anyone interested in buying their first foldable phone, but it has gotten more compelling thanks to a 19 percent discount. This device packs a Google Tensor G2 chip in a thin and pocket-sized design. You also get a 7.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you connected throughout the day.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative that also comes with a more conservative design. In that case, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, now selling for $500 thanks to a 17 percent discount, translating to $100 in instant savings. This device comes packed with 128GB of storage space, 8GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Unfortunately, this deal isn’t available for everyone, as it will only be up for grabs for Prime users.

Finally, you can complete your package with a new pair of Jabra Elite 10 wireless headphones, as they now sell for $200. These normally sell for $250, meaning you can pick up a pair and save $50. The Jabra Elite 10 feature Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking, all-day battery life, advanced noise canceling, and a very comfortable fit, making them perfect for any scenario.