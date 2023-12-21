We have excellent news for music enthusiasts and Google fans, as the Google Pixel Buds Pro are now available for just $114 thanks to a very attractive deal that will get you 43 percent instant savings on your purchase.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $114 $200 Save $86 The Google Pixel Buds Pro is the flagship wireless earbuds from the software giant. It packs Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, wireless charging and all of the Google Assistant features you need. $114 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will help you save big bucks on a new pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro. These amazing and popular noise-canceling earbuds have become just better, as they will get you more than $85 in instant savings. The Google Pixel Buds Pro will deliver exceptional audio quality and long-lasting battery life that will keep you listening to your favorite jams for up to 31 hours with their charging case. However, if you want to score this outstanding deal, you will have to go for the Coral color variant, as other color variants will be slightly more expensive, with options going from $119 to $189, which is still better than paying $200 for a pair.

Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable alternative since the Beats Studio Buds are also on sale and are now 47 percent off, leaving them up for grabs at $80, which translates to $70 in instant savings. These headphones will also deliver great audio and noise canceling, which is perfect if you plan on taking them to the gym to get your sweat on.

Finally, you can also opt for a higher-end alternative with an over-ear design, as Bose’s new QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are now going for $249, thanks to a 29 percent discount. These normally go for $349, meaning you get to keep $100 in your bank account.