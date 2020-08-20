Months after Google’s Pixel buds went on sale, the earbuds are finally available in all four colors. So far, the Pixel Buds have only been available in the Clearly White color, but you can now buy them in Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black trims as well from the Google Store in US priced at the same $179 for all shades.

Additionally, the company has started to roll out a new update for the Pixel Buds that brings a host of new features such bass boost for a higher bass output while listening to music, and the abilities to check battery level with a voice command and disable touch controls on the earbuds (via voice command or from the Settings menu).

More importantly, the update brings transcribe mode, which helps “you hear spoken language continuously translated into your ear accompanied with a transcript on your phone.” Essentially, transcribe mode translates spoken text into another language via the Pixel Buds and also transcribes it on the phone. Currently, it only supports translating from English to French, German, Italian, or Spanish.

The update also brings an attention alert feature that alerts users when the Pixel Buds detect sounds such as a baby’s cry, the barking of a dog, or an emergency siren. A Find My Device tool also arrives, and it tells users where the Pixel Buds were last paired to an Android device so that they can easily locate the earbuds.