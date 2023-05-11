We start today’s deals with Google’s latest Android device, as the Google Pixel 7a is now up for grabs. This excellent and more affordable version of the Pixel 7 series launched with a $499 price tag, but Amazon is currently bundling this device with a $50 Amazon Gift Card for the same price, meaning that you would end up paying $450 for your new smartphone.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Google Pixel 7a arrives unlocked with 128GB storage space, Google’s Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM, long-lasting battery life that will get you up to 72 hours when you turn on the Extreme Battery Saver feature, and more. You will also be able to enjoy outstanding picture and video thanks to the phone’s wide-angle lens and Google’s image processing software.

There’s another way to get a new Google Pixel 7a for less, but that will require you to activate your phone at the moment of purchase. This offer is available at Best Buy, and it will get you a new device for $449 with $50 instant savings on Verizon of Google Fi. Or you can also consider activating your new phone on T-Mobile or AT&T, where you will get up to $100 instant savings with a new line or new account.

Heading back to Amazon.com, you will find interesting savings applied to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, which now sell for $198 thanks to a 14 percent discount that translates to more than $30 instant savings. And if you’re an Apple fan, you can also go for the AirPods Pro, which are currently available for $200 with $49 savings.