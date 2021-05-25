Google is still months away from the launch of Pixel 6 series, but we already know plenty about the two upcoming phones. From high-resolution renders to display and camera hardware, a lot of information is already making rounds on the internet. However, what has remained an enigma so far is the custom-designed Whitechapel chip that will power the Google flagships. That finally changes.

Leakster Yogesh, who recently shed some light on the camera details, has now a few words to says about the Whitechapel chip that will tick at the heart of Pixel 6 and its Pro sibling. He notes that the chip is based on 5nm process and relies on a Mali graphics engine. However, in terms of raw processing power, it falls behind the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and sits in the same league as the Snapdragon 870.

Well yes, Whitechapel is a 5nm chip with current performance on PVT units closer to SD870, they are not trying to match SD888. Google’s focus is on ML & so the raw AI performance is matched to that of other leading mobile chips. Plus that Mali GPU is performing good under stress. — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) May 24, 2021

So, where does that leave the Whitechapel chip inside the Pixel 6 duo in terms of brute power? The Snapdragon 870 is essentially a rebranded version of the Snapdragon 865+ chip from last year, and is no slouch when it comes to raw firepower. We’ve already seen it appear inside a host of budget flagships from the likes of OnePlus, OPPO, and Motorola. And from what I’ve experienced on a Snapdragon 870-powered phone, it won’t leave you wanting for more processing and graphics might.

However, one area where the Whitechapel falls in the same ballpark as Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC is AI and ML capabilities. Google’s Pixel phones rely on a lot of AI and ML smarts, so it is assuring to hear the new developments around the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 duo is tipped to pack a 50MP primary sensor, while the Pixel 6 Pro will also add a periscope-style telephoto camera to the mix.

The aforementioned claims are also backed by leakster Max Weinbach, who recently mentioned on a podcast that the Whitechapel chip is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 or Samsung’s Exynos 2100. He also notes that the Pixel 6 Pro will come equipped with a QHD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the vanilla Pixel 6 dials down the screen resolution to FHD+ at the same refresh rate.