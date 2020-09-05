Pixel 5
When Google launched the Pixel 4a last month, the company also confirmed the impending debut of Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. But back then, Google only gave a vague idea of when these two phones will be launched, leaving us with nothing but a broad “in the coming months” waiting time. In the meanwhile, details of the two phones such as specs and pricing kept appearing in leaks. Now, another leak which allegedly comes from a carrier in Europe suggests that both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a will be launched later this month. 

Image: Caschys Blog

As per a screenshot obtained by Caschys Blog, the internal database of Vodafone Germany mentions a September 25 launch date for the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5. However, details such as memory configurations and the pricing of Pixel 5 were not mentioned. As for the Pixel 4a 5G, Google has already confirmed that it will start at $499 in the US market. But if one were to take a calculated guess, the Pixel 5 would easily cross the $600 price point. 

However, the two phones will only be available in select markets where the 5G infrastructure is up and running. In Google’s own words though, “two new 5G Pixel phones that were announced globally today, these will not be available in India or Singapore, based on a variety of factors including local market trends and product features.” In case you are wondering about the hardware of Google’s upcoming phones, take a look at the table below:

Google Pixel 4a 5GGoogle Pixel 5
6.0-inch, 90Hz display6.2-inch, 60Hz display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8GB RAM6GB RAM
12.2MP main camera
0.5x wide-angle lens (allegedly a 16MP
Sony sensor)		12.2MP main camera
0.5x wide-angle lens (allegedly a 16MP
Sony sensor)
8MP front camera8MP front camera
4,000mAh battery3,800mAh battery
