Google’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Pixel 4a, first surfaced online a few months ago, and ever since, we have seen it appearing in all sorts of leaks ranging from renders to a full-fledged review video. But after multiple delays, it appears that the Pixel 4a might finally arrive next month – August 3 – to be specific.

Finally happy to give a final update on Pixel 4a!



The last date I gave you (provided in the tweet below) is the launch day!



Pixel 4a. August 3. 100%.



Only question is…

Do you care anymore? Or have they pushed this off too much? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZI — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 26, 2020

As per Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech YouTube channel, who has so far had a fairly accurate track record with leaks, Google will finally launch the Pixel 4a on August 3. Prosser claims that the aforementioned launch date is 100%, and we are inclined to believe that given his previous leaks (or at least we want to, because the Pixel 4a has been in the delay hell for longer than any other device we’ve cared about lately).

Earlier this month, the official Google store listed a render of the Pixel 4a in all its glory, indicating that the phone’s launch is just around the corner. As for the hardware, the phone is tipped to pack a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display and will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM while a 3,080mAh battery will keep the lights on.