We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Google has just revealed the Pixel 4a, its latest budget phone after a long, long delay. And to somewhat make up for that late debut, the company has revealed its plans for two more upcoming phones – the Pixel 5 ‘flagship’ (that flagship status is currently debatable) and the Pixel 4a 5G, which Google has stylized as Pixel 4a (5G) for reasons only known to Googlers.

Starting with the Pixel 4a 5G, Google says it will cost $499 and will debut in the fall season, alongside the Pixel 5. The company has also shared a teaser image (above) that gives us our first glimpse of the two phones from the side, but we don’t know (officially, that is) which one is which.

Notably though, both the phones will be 5G-ready (the Pixel 4a is LTE-only) and will be sold in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK and the US. So far, details about the internal hardware of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are under the wraps, but Google has promised that more information will be shared officially soon.

You May Also Like
iPhone SE best cheap phone
Apple’s annual iPhone shipments grow, as Huawei takes Samsung’s crown
New reports show that Apple iPhone shipments have increased in the second quarter of 2020, while Samsung has finally lost its crown to Huawei
Realme V5
Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC goes official in China
It comes with a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP.
Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus will help your phone survive drops from a 2-meter height
Corning has today announced its latest display protective solution – the Gorilla…