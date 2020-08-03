Google has just revealed the Pixel 4a, its latest budget phone after a long, long delay. And to somewhat make up for that late debut, the company has revealed its plans for two more upcoming phones – the Pixel 5 ‘flagship’ (that flagship status is currently debatable) and the Pixel 4a 5G, which Google has stylized as Pixel 4a (5G) for reasons only known to Googlers.

Starting with the Pixel 4a 5G, Google says it will cost $499 and will debut in the fall season, alongside the Pixel 5. The company has also shared a teaser image (above) that gives us our first glimpse of the two phones from the side, but we don’t know (officially, that is) which one is which.

Notably though, both the phones will be 5G-ready (the Pixel 4a is LTE-only) and will be sold in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, UK and the US. So far, details about the internal hardware of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are under the wraps, but Google has promised that more information will be shared officially soon.