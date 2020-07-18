As the July 21 launch of OnePlus Nord inches closer, OnePlus has been revealing bits of information regarding its upcoming mid-ranger to keep the hype train going. Today, the official OnePlus Nord account has announced that the OnePlus Nord will come pre-installed with a trio of Google’s own apps that we find on the Pixel smartphones.

The three apps in question are Google Duo for video calling, the Messages app, and the stock Phone app. The aforementioned apps are quite feature-rich and usually get new features from Google at a quicker pace compared to third-party options developed by OEMs – OxygenOS in the case of OnePlus.

As for the specs, OnePlus Nord will feature a 90Hz display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. You’ll get four cameras at the back (48MP primary + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth + macro camera) and two front cameras that include a 32MP main snapper and an 8MP wide-angle camera.