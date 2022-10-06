Google’s new Pixel 7 has been officially presented to the world. It has an improved design that follows what we received with the Pixel 6 series and more powerful specs. The best part is that it is still one of the most affordable flagships, making it a great option for anyone looking to get a new smartphone. The best part is that you don’t need to pay $599 for your new Pixel 7, as you can get it for free after completing certain conditions.

Preordering a new Google Pixel 7 may be one of the best things you can do today, as you can currently get this flashy new device absolutely free, well, kinda. It all starts at T-Mobile, where you can get a free Pixel 7 via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in an eligible device and activate it on the company’s Magenta Max plan. Of course, this deal is also available for any new customers who want to switch to this carrier. You can also get your new phone for $99 when you activate a new line on one of T-Mobile’s eligible plans, as you will receive $500 savings over the time of 24 months. And there’s a third option to save, as you can also get a 50 percent discount by trading in an eligible device and having or switching to a qualifying rate plan.

AT&T is also letting you pick up a new Pixel 7 for free when you trade in an eligible smartphone, but you also must pick one of the eligible unlimited plans or upgrade your current plan to make this work. You will receive up to $800 in savings during 36 months, but this will all depend on the device you choose to trade in.

Verizon’s offers will also get you $700 savings when you trade in your old or damaged phone, but it will give you a $200 gift card when you switch from another carrier, which makes it one of the most exciting options. The same applies to the current BOGO deal, but this will only apply when you buy one Pixel 7 and get another with up to $700 savings with a select 5G Unlimited plan.

Finally, you can head to Amazon.com, where the 128GB storage model sells for $599 and comes with a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card. You can also choose the 256GB option, as this one sells for $699, and you still get to receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card. You will find the same devices with the same price tag at Best Buy, but you will only receive a $100 gift card with the 256GB storage variant.