Google has today launched a new thermostat under the Nest brand, and is simply calling it the Nest Thermostat. Priced at $129.99, pre-orders for the Nest Thermostat start today in the US and Canada from the Google Store, and it will also be available from select retail outlets in the coming weeks,. The latest nest offering cuts a few corners when compared to the pricier Nest Learning Thermostat, and is being targeted at those who are buying a thermostat for the first time. Google has eschewed the signature rotating dial control in favor of a touch-sensitive strip on the side that can recognize swipe and tap gestures.

Notably, the new Nest Thermostat comes equipped with the Soli system for motion sensing. But unlike the Pixel 4 on which the Soli chip allowed hand gesture recognition, the one inside the Nest Thermostat can only detect your presence. It can be controlled using the Google Home app as well as by summoning Google Assistant or Alexa via other smart devices in your home. The thermostat will also send you alerts if it detects a critical heating or cooling issue with the HVAC system of your house.

It supports a Quick Schedule feature that will let users set a custom temperature at different times and on different days for optimum comfort as well as energy saving. The Savings Finder feature, on the other hand, suggests schedule adjustments to save more power. As for the Soli sensor’s role, it detects motion and automatically switches the Nest Thermostat to an Eco temperature to conserve energy when the house is empty. Google touts an estimated savings of 10-12% on heating and 15% on cooling.

Google says that users can install the new thermostat on their own in 30 minutes or less. The device has a clean design and comes in four colors – Charcoal, Fog, Sand, and Snow. Google is also selling a Trim Kit separately for $14.99 that will let you hide the holes or imperfections on the wall from an older thermostat or any other gadget.

