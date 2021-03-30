Google’s Area 120 incubator recently came up with a solution called ThreadIt that allows users to record and share videos as links on mobile and desktop. Now, the company’s experimental products division has released (via AndroidPolice) another app called Stack, which describes itself as a PDF scanner and document scanner built into a single app.

Did I tell you that it is free, and without ads?

As you might have guessed by now, it allows users to scan documents such as bills and receipts and quickly turns them into PDF files. Additionally, it is also able to import images from your camera roll and turn them into documents. However, the Stack app does more than just scan your documents.

The best part about the Stack app is that it lets you search through your scanned documents, thanks to optical character recognition (OCR) technology. And another huge convenience is that the app is fully ad-free, and it does not require you to pay for it upfront either.

As per the Stack app’s description on the Google Play Store, it can automatically name your files and accordingly organizes your important documents into categories such as vehicles, banking, bills, receipts, ID, and home to name a few. Additionally, it can automatically identify important details such as the total amount and transaction date on a bill, and makes it easy for users to find them.

It names and sorts your scanned documents into relevant categories.

In case you’re worried about the safety of your important documents, you can protect those files in the Stack app behind a layer of biometric security such as fingerprint or face unlock. And to make sure that your data is safe in case something happens to your phone, you can back it all up to your Google Drive.

The Stack app is currently listed for download on the Google Play Store and looks like a great app for organizing and keeping track of your important documents. And for folks like me who often switch phones, the automatic Google Drive feature is a godsend convenience.