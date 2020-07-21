Google’s Nest Hub line of smart displays has just received a new feature that many users have long been demanding. We’re talking about Netflix support here. Yes, so far, you could enjoy content mainly from what you get on YouTube when it comes to the Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max. Now, all you’ve to do is say the magic words “Hey Google, play Stranger Things,” and you’re good to go.

“Netflix is rolling out on Nest smart displays globally wherever the service and Nest devices are currently available. If you have a Netflix subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play Netflix movies, TV shows and documentaries by using your voice”, read the official blog post.

You can control playback with both touch inputs, voice commands, as well as quick gestures such as standing in front of the camera and raising your hand to pause or resume. Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max have also added support for Peacock to the list of streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO Max that you can cast via your smartphone.