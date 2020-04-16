Up next
Author
Tags

Google’s Meet video conferencing solution is getting a new Gmail integration that will allow users to start or join Meet calls directly from the email service. Meet’s integration with Gmail will reportedly go live for G Suite customers starting today, Google VP Javier Soltero told Reuters.

In addition to it, Google also plans to add a gallery view to Meet that will let users see up to 16 meeting participants in one frame. Zoom also offers something similar, but the number of participants users can see is considerably higher at 49. The new call screen layout in Meet will be available for users later this month.

Google is also working on a lighting adjustment feature for Meet that will improve video quality in dim lighting, something we all struggle with. Lastly, Meet will soon get an audio tool that will suppress background noise during a video call. To recall, Discord also released a background noise suppression feature a few days ago.

You May Also Like

Think twice before using Zoom again, Singapore teachers stop using it after “serious incidents”

Teachers in Singapore have been told to stop using Zoom to give classes after some children were allegedly exposed to inappropriate content
Twitter

Twitter now shares your personal data with advertisers: Here’s what it means

Users in Europe and the UK can still opt-out from sharing “non-public” personal information like device identifiers.

Facebook cancels all large events until July 2021, allows remote work through summer

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced that all physical events with a gathering of 50 or more people remain cancelled through June 2021.