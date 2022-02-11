Google's Material You dynamic color theming is coming to Samsung, OnePlus, & other Android 12 devices

One of the key highlights of Android 12 was its dynamic color-theming engine. Android 12 can pick up colors from the wallpaper of the device and apply them throughout the system. However, this feature has been exclusive to Google Pixel devices, until now.

Today, Google announced that the color-theming monet feature will be made available on devices from top Android phone makers. Google says devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, Tecno, and more will receive the feature soon.

"As more Android 12 devices land in the next couple months, our OEM partners are working with us to ensure that key design APIs, especially around dynamic color, work consistently across the Android ecosystem so developers can have peace of mind and users can benefit from a cohesive experience." — Rohan Shah, product manager, Android.

The news comes after AndroidPolice reported that the dynamic color theme engine will become a requirement for all the phones getting Android 12 from March 14. While Google hasn't officially announced the date when this feature will be available on other devices, the rollout is expected to start soon. Some Samsung and Xiaomi phones have already started receiving the new feature with latest Android 12 builds.

Via: AndroidPolice