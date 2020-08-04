We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Live Caption – Google’s real-time captioning feature that kicks alive when you are watching videos or listening to a podcast on your Pixel- is getting an upgrade. Google says that Live Caption will now also work during audio and video calls on all compatible smartphones that include the newly-launched Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 and Pixel 2.

The feature is now rolling out on all the aforementioned Pixel phones, but it only supports English for now and will only work for calls with a single person, and not group calls. Google claims that all captions are processed locally on your device and they are neither stored, nor shared with any entity. Here’s Live Caption during a voice call in action on Pixel 4a:

Once you enable Live Caption for voice or video calls on your phone, the person on the other end of the call is notified via an announcement, telling them that captions are enabled. However, users can choose to turn off the voice announcement feature. Moreover, the caption box can not be resized using the double-tap gesture during voice calls.

